Incredible video shows dolphins swimming alongside boat off Clearwater

By Fox 13 News staff
Florida
Dolphins swim alongside boat in crystal-clear waters off Pinellas County

(Courtesy: Cody Long)

CLEARWATER, Fla. - This is Clearwater really living up to its name.

Cody Long was boating in the waters off Pinellas County this weekend when he got some company from a pod of dolphins.

Long's video begins with a number of fins breaking the surface of the water as his boat passes by.

Moments later, several dolphins could be seen gliding through the crystal-clear water right next to the vessel, swimming alongside the bow of the boat.

Just one of the many reasons we love to call Tampa Bay home.

dolphins clearwater cody long

(Courtesy: Cody Long)