Incredible photos show unique 'hole-punch' clouds spread across Central Florida skyline

Unique cloud formations known as ‘hole-punch’ clouds had many Floridians gazing up at the skies in awe on Wednesday.

The photos sent by FOX 35 viewers show what appears to look like footprints in the snow – but they're actually clouds.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Credit: Gabrielle Ward

According to FOX 35 Storm Team's Ian Cassette, hole-punch clouds happen when supercoiled clouds are disturbed, typically by a plane flying through them.

When this happens, the suspended ice crystal in those clouds coalesces and falls into drier air below where they evaporate usually leading to a hole in the clouds.

Photos sent to FOX 35 from Debbie Hoffman show the unique-looking holes appearing in the sky Wednesday evening in Dunnellon.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit: Debbie Hoffman

The phenomena end up creating a domino effect that can be seen over a large area of skies – such as Marion County.