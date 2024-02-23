Inaugural 'Florida Man Games' take place on Saturday in St. Augustine

A cohort of Floridians is gearing up to host a distinctive competition. The "Florida Man Games" are inspired by the infamous and often eccentric exploits of the beer-loving, alligator-owning, criminal-record-laden, and mullet-sporting social media sensation dubbed "Florida Man."

Described by organizers as "the most insane athletic showdown on Earth," the games are designed to humorously embrace Florida's notorious reputation for generating peculiar news narratives featuring elements such as firearms, narcotics, alcohol, and reptiles — sometimes combining all four in unexpected ways. This unconventional sporting event promises to channel the spirit of the Sunshine State's unique and sometimes bizarre cultural phenomena.

The "Florida Man Games" promise a quirky and entertaining lineup of competitions inspired by the Sunshine State's unique culture. Among the planned events, participants will engage in the Evading Arrest Obstacle Course, navigating fences and yards while being pursued by real police officers. The Category 5 Cash Grab challenges contestants to seize as much money as possible in a wind-blowing booth, and the self-explanatory beer-belly wrestling ensures a good dose of humor.

The mastermind behind the games is St. Augustine native Pete Melfi, owner of The 904 Now, a media outlet covering St. Johns County.

"We thought, ‘How can we really play on these Florida Man headlines that we hear so much about?’ Someone gave me the idea to make it into an athletic competition... It’s going to be a wild day of mud games and Florida-style obstacle courses. It’s going to really be an opportunity to live that Florida Man life for a day," he said.

The Florida Man Games will be held this Saturday, Feb. 24, at Francis Field, 25 West Castillo Drive in St. Augustine. Tickets are $55, and you can purchase them here.