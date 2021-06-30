In-person racing resumes at Disney World

article

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Walt Disney World had been holding virtual races for its popular running events.

That's all over.

The company announced that in-person racing will resume this fall to kick off the runDisney 2021-2022 season.

The season will include four race weekends:



Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend powered by AfterShokz : November 4-7, 2021

Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend : January 5-9, 2022

Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend : February 24-27, 2022

runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend presented by Otterbox: March 31-April 3, 2022



"As COVID-19 guidelines may change before the return to on-site running at Walt Disney World, race weekends may not include every element from previous years," Disney said. "However, there will be some exciting new elements this season to enhance the runner experience."

RELATED: Man plans trip to Disney World to make good on wife’s dying wish

According to a press release, new runDisney offerings include:

· runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend: Each race season, the fourth weekend will be the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend, featuring new and evolving race themes and distances each year.

· Disney Princess Sunrise Yoga: On the first morning of the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend, runDisney will introduce Disney Princess Sunrise Yoga, a professionally led yoga session in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park before the theme park opens to help runners gear up for their races.

· Virtual Races: All runDisney races will have a virtual race option, allowing runDisney fans across the country to participate in their favorite races, even if they are unable to run at Walt Disney World. Runners are encouraged to complete their race on the same morning of the on-site events as part of the runDisney community, and will receive the same finisher medal.

· Just for Kids: The runDisney Kids Races during each event weekend will become runDisney Kids Adventures, focused on health, fitness, and fun for kids.

RELATED: Disney's 50th anniversary: An outline of events just announced

Thousands of runners descend on Disney each year to participate in the races. They will once again get to race through Walt Disney World theme park and earn their Disney-inspired medals.

"To kick it all off, the 2021 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, themed Wickedly Delicious, will celebrate beloved Disney villains and will feature the Disney Wine & Dine 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and Disney Two Course Challenge (10K and half marathon), with in-person and virtual options available for all four."

Advertisement

With the 50th anniversary celebration slated for this fall, the theme of the 2022 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend will honor 50 years of Disney. The Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend theme will celebrate courage and kindness inspired by some favorite Disney princesses.