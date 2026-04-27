Disney Imagineers share peek at updated Disney World coasters

The Brief Two of Disney World's roller coasters will reopen soon with changes. Walt Disney Imagineering recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at work on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets. Both coasters are scheduled to open in May.



Walt Disney Imagineering is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at renovations of two of the roller coasters at Disney World.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom and Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Disney's Hollywood Studios are closed while Imagineers update the attractions before they reopen in May.

In a video posted on the Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube channel, Imagineers showed the progress on both of those projects.

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Big Thunder Mountain opening soon

Imagineers revealed the process of creating one of the themed elements in Big Thunder. The video shows crews adding details like wagon wheel imprints and donkey prints to the ground in the attraction to immolate what would be found in a desert.

Big Thunder has been closed since January 2025 for an extensive refurbishment that includes the installation of a new track and an update to the cavern scene.

The coaster is set to reopen May 3.

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Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster's Muppet makeover

Over at Hollywood Studios, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster is being transformed into Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets. The "Pardon Our Pixie Dust" video showed the work underway in the load area of the attraction.

The area will feature Muppet-inspired props, including some from the former MuppetVision attraction, which closed last summer.

A retro camera, a banner for "The Great Gonzo," a crate with the words "The Great Gonzo Weird Stuff", rubber chickens and shirts on a clothesline were among the props shown in the video.

"We're putting in so many cool and amazing props in this new attraction, and I can't wait for you guys to see it," said Ben Conway, an associate set decorator.

The coaster closed in early March to remove Aerosmith. Disney recently revealed the five songs that will play during the ride. The songs, which will be performed by Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem and special celebrity guests, include "Song 2", "Born to be Wild," "Love Rollercoaster," "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)," and "Walking on Sunshine."

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is set to reopen on May 26.