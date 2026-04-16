Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets gets rockin' soundtrack. Here are the songs

The Brief Disney has revealed new details for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, a retheming of the Aerosmith-fronted attraction. The ride will feature a brand-new set list of music performed by Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem with the help of some famous artists. The revamped ride will open May 26 at Disney's Hollywood Studios.



Buckle up, the Muppets are taking over Rock 'n' Roller Coaster this summer.

Visitors will soon be able to join Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem and a few other familiar Muppet faces on a rockin' ride when the coaster reopens at Disney's Hollywood Studios next month.

As part of the retheming, the coaster is getting a new playlist.

What music will visitors hear while riding Rock 'n' Roller Coaster?

Dr. Teeth and The Electric Mayhem will be performing covers of popular rock songs. For some of the tracks, the band will get the help of some famous artists.

Earlier this week, Disney shared that two of the songs on the list will be covers of "Song 2" by Blur and "Born to be Wild" by Steppenwolf. FOX 35 experience a first list of some of the new tracks that will be featured in the attraction.

And now, the full five-track set list has been revealed and it includes:

"Song 2" - The Electric Mayhem

"Born to be Wild" - The Electric Mayhem ft. Camilla the Chicken

"Love Rollercoaster" - The Electric Mayhem ft. Jennifer Hudson & Questlove

"Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop) - The Electric Mayhem ft. Def Leppard

"Walking on Sunshine" - The Electric Mayhem ft. Kelly Clarkson

The songs will be randomized for each vehicle, similar to the set-up at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

Disney has even teased bonus tracks for the attraction.

What else can visitors expect on Rock 'n' Roller Coaster?

The coaster is getting a Muppet makeover that will include updates to the storyline and the decor throughout the attraction.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets

G-Force Records—the legendary recording studio that previously featured Aerosmith—is now under new management. Scooter's uncle, real estate tycoon J.P. Grosse is now the owner of the studio.

When visitors enter the studio, they will find The Electric Mayhem rehearsing before their big concert. But the band is running late and they need to get across town, fast.

They, along with their VIP guests, will race across town in a fast limo.

The Hollywood landmarks along the way will get the Muppet treatment. And throughout the queue there will be posters highlighting The Electric Mayhem.

Several celebrities will also appear throughout the attraction in special cameos:

Awkwafina

Danny Trejo

Darren Criss

John Stamos

Neil Patrick Harris

Travis Barker

Yvette Nicole Brown

Wayne Brady

"Weird Al" Yankovic

John Stamos will be among the celebrity cameos at Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets. (Credit: Disney)

The courtyard is also getting a Muppet-inspired update.

The giant guitar is being painted in a colorful, psychedelic design. The upside-down car at the entrance is also going psychedelic.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets

The new details arrive less than two months after Disney closed the Aerosmith version of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster to make the transformation.

The original ride opened in 1999 and featured Aerosmith hits such as "Walk This Way," "Dream On," and "Love in an Elevator," which was rewritten as "Love in a Roller Coaster."