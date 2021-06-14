'I'm really homeless': Orlando resident struggling after driver crashes into home

A homeowner is picking up the pieces after a man driving a stolen car crashed into his home.

On Sunday morning, a 46-year-old driver crashed into the man's home at Indiana Street and Westmoreland Drive. The homeowner says one of the residents was sitting in the front yard when the car came crashing into the house, but, luckily, she wasn't hit.

"As the car was airborne, it clipped my neighbor’s house and the car basically landed in my house on top of the hood and this is what I come home to. It’s just a nightmare," said Houston Lewis.

The driver, Anthony Wilson, died in the crash. Orlando police say the man was driving a stolen car.

"The sad part is that the guy died. That’s materialistic. That can always be replaced or whatever, but that’s the part that really hurts the most because someone died," Lewis said. "A guy died in my house."

Lewis is going to stay with friends for now but is looking for the community's help. He says he's not asking for money, just someone who can help him clean up and rebuild his home.

"This is the situation with me. I’m really homeless," Lewis said. "It’s a tough pill, but it’s one of those pills you swallow and move on."

If you're interested in helping, please email stephanie.buffamonte@fox.com and she can put you in touch with the homeowner.