FDOT closes I-4 entrance ramp near SeaWorld Orlando through early 2024

By Dani Medina
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando
Photo: FDOT

ORLANDO, Fla. - The westbound entrance ramp onto Interstate-4 from westbound Central Florida Parkway closed Tuesday and will remain closed through early 2024, according to the Florida Department of Transportation

Drivers should follow detour signs to continue straight on westbound Central Florida Parkway and make a left turn to use the westbound I-4 entrance ramp from eastbound Central Florida Parkway, FDOT said. 

A temporary traffic signal has been installed and the traffic separator between eastbound and westbound Central Florida Parkway has been removed to allow drivers to make the left turn. 

Photo: FDOT

The ramp was closed to ensure the safety of construction crews as they complete drainage and paving work, according to the state. 

This closure is part of the I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway project. 