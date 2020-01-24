‘I wasn’t eating:’ Taylor Swift discusses her past struggles with an eating disorder

In a recent interview, Taylor Swift discussed she once thought she was supposed to feel like passing out at the end of a show.

The singer is the subject of the new Netflix documentary “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana," which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday. She spoke with Variety about her past struggles with an eating disorder.



“Now I realize, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel (enervated),” Swift said, according to the publication.



Swift explained how scrutiny from critics — over anything from her music to her politics to her weight — put her in a negative place.

“‘What are you talking about? Of course I eat. …. I exercise a lot,’” Swift said, according to Variety. “And I did exercise a lot. But I wasn’t eating.”

Another documentary helped Swift to shake off the negativity. — “The Call to Courage,” Brene Brown’s Netflix special on shame.

“She was saying something like, ‘It’s ridiculous to say “I don’t care what anyone thinks about me,” because that’s not possible. But you can decide whose opinions matter more and whose opinions you put more weight on,’“ Swift recalled Brown saying.

