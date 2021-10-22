‘I love them’: Jodie Sweetin calls ‘Full House’ cast her 'second family'

It has been more than three decades since the Tanner family first graced television screens, running across a lawn amid San Francisco’s iconic "Painted Ladies" in the opening credits of "Full House."

Actress Jodie Sweetin, who is still seen by many as the sitcom’s middle daughter Stephanie Tanner, opened up recently about what the long-running hit show taught her personally.

"What I’ve learned is family isn’t just what you’re born into is that family is who you choose, and who loves you and who shows up for you," Sweetin said in an interview with FOX Television Stations. "I learned that not only with the shows and things that we did on ‘Full House,‘ but really with the people. That is my second family. I love them. I adore them."

Actress Jodie Sweetin arrives at the premiere of Focus Features' "Kubo And The Two Strings" at AMC Universal City Walk on August 14, 2016 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

The actress and mom of two reflected on having a smaller family while growing up in the spotlight.

"I come from a relatively small family. I don’t have brothers or sisters or a lot of cousins here or anything, so what I learned is that you can choose the family that you want that supports you and that loves you, and I’ve been able to carry that out through the rest of my life and have my family and my chosen family be one," Sweetin, 39, continued.

CELEBRITY EXCORCISM: L-R: Jodi Sweetin, Metta World Peace and Shar Jackson in CELEBRITY EXCORCISM streaming Friday, Oct. 22 on TUBI. Expand

Her comments come ahead of her appearance in a two-hour special "Celebrity Exorcism," where celebrities enroll in a paranormal boot camp, which includes exorcising an iconic haunted location.

Actress of the Tubi original special Shar Jackson ("Moesha") also echoed the sentiment of the closeness a work-family becomes while being on a network sitcom.

RELATED: Tamera Mowry-Housley shares marriage secret: ‘Keep the romance alive’

"We speak all the time," Jackson said of her "Moesha" cast members. "Like Jodie said, when you work so closely with a group of people for so long — 16 hour days, and we did it for seven years — this is who you’re with. This is your family. "

Jackson continued: "They definitely come with you for the rest of your life. We keep in touch all the time. I love them so much."

About Tubi: Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Hisense TVs, Comcast X1, Cox Contour, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/ .

With total view time surpassing 200 million hours of content streamed each month since April, Tubi has over 30,000 movies and television shows from over 250 content partners, including every major studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

Tubi is owned by the FOX Corporation.

Premieres Oct. 22 on Tubi. From FOX Alternative Entertainment, CELEBRITY EXORCISM is executive-produced by Bobby Sizemore ("Tori & Dean: Inn Love") and Robert Twilley ("Snapped"), and co-executive-produced by Narumi Inatsugu ("The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards").

About the writer: Stephanie Weaver is a Los Angeles-based journalist. She is a host of the national streaming show, LiveNOW from FOX, and is a digital reporter for FOX TV. Find her on Facebook and Instagram at @StephWeaverTV.

Everywhere you look, there’s a great sitcom to stream (for free) on Tubi

The Nanny (1993): She’s the lady in red when everybody else is wearing tan! The flashy girl from Flushing: the nanny named Fran (Fran Drescher.) Seasons 3 and 4 streaming now. Rated TV-PG.

3rd Rock from the Sun (2001): John Lithgow, Kristen Johnson, French Stewart and a young Joseph Gordon-Levitt star as aliens sent to earth disguised as a family to experience life on our mostly-water planet. Jane Curtin, a human, also stars. Six seasons. Rated TV-PG.

Advertisement

The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961): It’s been 60 years since Dick Van Dyke first tripped and fell over a piece on furniture in time with one of TV’s most memorable theme songs, and this show — also starring TV royalty Mary Tyler Moore — is still one of the best sitcoms ever made. If you hate laughter and joy, avoid at all costs. Five seasons. Rated TV-G.