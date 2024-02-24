Merritt Island man accused of jumping into Banana River, swimming away from deputies before firing gun

article

A Merritt Island man was arrested after he allegedly drove away from deputies and jumped in a river to flee from law enforcement Saturday morning.

Nickolaos Henke, 47, is being charged with aggravated assault against law enforcement with a firearm, driving while license suspended with knowledge of 3rd or subsequent offense, resisting arrest without violence, improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon, and providing a false name to an officer.

The incident began around 9:15 a.m. when deputies received a call about a suspicious car in the area of SR 528 and North Banana River Drive.

After they arrived and got the license plate information of the car, they spotted Henke get into the car and start to drive away.

A traffic stop was initiated and Henke allegedly gave a false name, deputies said.

At some point during the traffic stop, Henke ran from deputies and jumped into the Banana River, swimming a short distance.

He reportedly swam back to shore, ran into the woods where he had a tent, and yelled "I have a gun" before firing a shot, deputies said.

Henke was eventually taken into custody.

During the incident, two officers were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Henke has previous drug-related charges from 2017 including DUI, marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.