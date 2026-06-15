I-75 bridge closure in Marion County begins as reconstruction project gets underway

The Brief The SW 66th Street bridge in Ocala closed Sunday and is expected to remain shut for about one year. The new bridge will be higher and wider, and the project includes adding auxiliary lanes to I-75. Traffic is being detoured to the SW 43rd Street Road bridge, with additional local road closures in the area.



The SW 66th Street bridge over Interstate 75 closed Sunday as crews begin a major reconstruction project as part of the Florida Department of Transportation's Moving I-75 Forward initiative.

The bridge is expected to remain closed for about one year while it is demolished and replaced with a higher, wider structure designed to better accommodate motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists and mobility device users.

Dig deeper:

As part of the project, the bridge will be raised from 15 feet, 8 inches, to 21 feet, 3 inches. An auxiliary lane will also be added to I-75 in both directions.

FDOT said the bridge has been struck multiple times in the past by truck. The images below are from a Feb. 2023 incident in which a semi tractor-trailer hauling an apparent oversized load slammed into the overpass on northbound Interstate 75, damaging the bridge and forcing the extended closure of the highway.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo credit: FHP

Officials also said SW 38th Avenue will be closed at SW 66th Street for approximately two weeks. Residents in the area are being directed to use a detour route via SW 80th Street and SW 49th Avenue Road.

SW 66th Street bridge detours

Drivers needing to cross I-75 during construction will be detoured to the SW 43rd Street Road bridge and should plan for additional travel time.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Eastbound motorists can use State Road 200 or SW 40th Avenue to reach SW 43rd Street Road, while westbound traffic will be routed via SW 27th Avenue and SW 43rd Street Road.

The bridge replacement is part of a broader effort to improve safety and traffic flow along the I-75 corridor in Marion County.