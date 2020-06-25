I-4 Ultimate Project marks another milestone with opening of I-4 westbound exit ramps, FDOT says

article

The westbound Interstate 4 (I-4) exit ramp to State Road 50/Colonial Drive (Exit 84) and the westbound I-4 on-ramp from Colonial Drive opened Friday morning.

The Florida Department of Transportation said that this marks another milestone for the I-4 Ultimate Project, as it shifts westbound I-4 traffic onto brand new travel lanes over Colonial Drive. With this change, about six miles of I-4 will now be in its final spot between Fairbanks Avenue and Michigan Street.

The new interchange is said to be a "single point urban interchange (SPUI)." FDOT explained that this will reduce motorist wait time for a green light and improve traffic flow in all directions.

