Hurricane Oscar makes landfall over Caribbean, second landfall over Cuba

Hurricane Oscar made landfall early Sunday morning on Great Inagua Island in the Bahamas and over Cuba hours later, according to the National Hurricane Center. There is no direct threat to Florida from Oscar, though the state's east coast beaches may see increased swells later in the week, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team.

Oscar made landfall as a Cat. 1 hurricane shortly before 5 a.m. over Great Inagua island, the southernmost island in the Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Oscar made a second landfall over the eastern part of Cuba shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, the NHC said. Oscar made landfall over Guantanamo, Cuba, near the city of Baracoa.

Maximum sustained winds were estimated to be near 80 mph - sustaining its Category 1 hurricane status.

Will Hurricane Oscar impact Florida?

Nope. Hurricane Oscar poses no threat to Florida, according to forecasters.

A stalled cold front near Florida will push the hurricane away from Florida and back out into the eastern Atlantic, according to the latest forecast models.

However, FOX 35 meteorologist Laurel Blanchard said Oscar could cause some large swells to impact Florida's east coast beaches later in the week.

Hurricane Oscar spaghetti models

When does hurricane season end?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from July 1 to Nov. 30, 2024.

So far this season, we've had 15 named storms: Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby, Ernesto, Francine, Gordon, Helene, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Nadine, and Oscar.

Of those, 10 have become hurricanes: Beryl, Debby, Ernesto, Francine, Helene, Isaac, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, and Oscar.

Three hurricanes have made landfall in Florida this year: Hurricane Debby, Hurricane Helene, and Hurricane Milton.

