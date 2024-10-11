Hurricane Milton recovery: What's open and closed?

As cleanup and recovery begins in Central Florida following Hurricane Milton, airports, businesses, and theme parks have begun to reopen.

Here's the latest on Florida's schools, airports, theme parks, and businesses. We'll continue to update as information comes into the newsroom:

Have Florida's airports opened after Hurricane Milton?

Orlando International Airport fully opened on Friday morning, Oct. 11.

Daytona Beach International Airport is also open. The cell phone lot is closed due to downed power lines.

Orlando Sanford International Airport opened on Friday morning. Oct. 11.

Tampa International Airport is open and operational.

Melbourne Orlando International Airport opened Friday morning, Oct. 11.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport remains closed. "Airport is still assessing damage and has not announced reopening yet."

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is open.

Miami International Airport is open.

Jacksonville International Airport is open.

Have the Florida theme parks reopened after Hurricane Milton?

Walt Disney World

All four of Walt Disney World's theme parks, Disney Springs, and mini-golf locations opened on Friday, Oct. 11.

Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and Treehouse Villas at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa are temporarily closed.

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park is expected to open Saturday, Oct. 12. Blizzard Beach water park closed for refurbishment

Theme park tickets that were partially used on Oct. 10, 2024, will automatically be extended through Oct. 11, 2025. Wholly unused tickets impacted by Hurricane Milton can be adjusted to a new start date. Details here.

Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando reopened on Friday, Oct. 11 with normal operations. Universal CityWalk also opened.

Halloween Horror Nights will go on as scheduled on Friday, Oct. 11.

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando opened under normal operations on Friday, Oct. 11.

Spooktacular and Howl-O-Scream are canceled for Friday, Oct. 11, but will resume on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Legoland Florida

Legoland Florida's theme park and water park are open under normal operations on Friday, Oct. 11.

Other Florida attractions

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens will open on Saturday, Oct. 12 under normal hours, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., according to its Facebook page.

Leu Gardens remains closed as staff and volunteers continue to clean up from Hurricane Milton, according to its website. An opening date has not yet been announced.

Icon Park is open, however, guests should check with each attraction, restaurant, or venue individually regarding hours.

When are Florida schools opening after Hurricane Milton?

Brevard County Schools

No school for students on Monday, Oct. 14 as it is a Teacher Work Day/Student Holiday.

School resumes Tuesday, Oct. 15 for students.

Flagler County Public Schools

School resumes on Monday, Oct. 14.

Lake County

School is expected to resume on Monday, Oct. 14.

Marion County Public Schools

School is expected to resume on Monday, Oct. 14.

Orange County Schools

No school for students on Monday, Oct. 14 as it is a Teacher Work Day/Student Holiday.

School resumes Tuesday, Oct. 15 for students.

A make-up school day will be required for Friday, Oct. 25.

Osceola County

No school for students on Monday, Oct. 14 as it is a Teacher Work Day/Student Holiday.

School resumes Tuesday, Oct. 15 for students.

The makeup days for the hurricane will be discussed over the next two weeks.

Seminole County

No school for students on Monday, Oct. 14 as it is a Teacher Work Day/Student Holiday.

School is expected to resume on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Sumter County

FOX 35 unable to confirm at the moment. We have reached out to the district.

Volusia County Schools