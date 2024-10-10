Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Milton aftermath: Evacuations underway as water rises in Flagler County

Published  October 10, 2024 11:21am EDT
Hurricane Milton
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Milton brought torrential rain, heavy flooding, and damaging winds to Central Florida as it swept across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here is a look at some of the damage spotted in Flagler County.

S 23rd St. and S Daytona Ave. evacuations

National Guard members are going door to door in the area of S. 23rd St. and S. Daytona Ave. in Flagler Beach, warning residents about rising floodwaters and urging them to evacuate. 

Neighbors told FOX 35's Randi Hildreth they made it through the night alright, but water has continued to rise. 

Water across a roadway is currently about thigh-high. Officials expect the water there to continue to rise at least four more feet.

National Guard urging evacuations in Flagler Beach

