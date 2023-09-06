Hurricane Lee live tracker: Forecast, cone, spaghetti models

Hurricane Lee formed early Wednesday in the Atlantic, where it is expected to rapidly strengthen into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as early as this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

While it's not known where exactly Hurricane Lee will ultimately travel, it's expected to bring large ocean wells and life-threatening rip currents to portions of the Lesser Antilles islands, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico this weekend. Here are live updates on Hurricane Lee's path, cone, direction, spaghetti models, and potential impacts to Florida or the U.S. eastern coast.