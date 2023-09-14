Here's how Hurricane Lee will impact Florida

Hurricane Lee is moving north as it continues to churn in the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 2 storm.

Though Florida is not in the storm's path, the state will see indirect impacts – specifically along Florida's east coastline beaches.

Those impacts include dangerous rip currents, beach erosion and high-breaking surf up to 7 or 8 feet at its peak.

The dangerous surf could also potentially bring the threat of sharks to Florida beaches.

After two people were bitten by sharks within 24 hours at two Florida beaches this week, Gavin Naylor, director of the University of Florida's shark research program, told FOX 35 News that people should stay vigilant about sharks at the beach in the coming days.

Hurricane Lee, currently located about 840 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, could affect the current, which would in turn push fish closer to shore. That means sharks won't be too far behind, Naylor said.

Where is Hurricane Lee headed?

Hurricane Lee will continue to move north into the open Atlantic and then move close to the northeastern United States before moving toward Nova Scotia.

The National Hurricane Center said hurricane conditions and coastal flooding are possible in portions of Eastern Maine, southern New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia on Saturday.

Portions of southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and Nantucket could potentially get life-threatening storm surge flooding on late Friday and Saturday, forecasters said.