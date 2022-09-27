Hurricane Ian: These Central Florida Publix stores will close starting Wednesday

article

Central Florida Publix grocery stores across Central Florida will close starting on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approaches the state as a major and "extremely dangerous" hurricane.

In a news release, Hannah Herring, Publix's Media Relations Manager, said stores in the following counties will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, and are expected to remain closed through Thursday, Sept. 29.

Sumter

Orange

Lake

#815 (717 N 14th Street, Leesburg)

#447 (1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages)

Citrus

Seminole

Marion

Osceola

Volusia

Officials anticipate the stores will reopen on Friday, Sept. 30.

"Please keep in mind, hours may be adjusted, and the status of individual stores is subject to change based on Hurricane Ian’s track and projected impacts. As always, our priority remains on the safety of our associates, customers and communities," Herrings said in a statement.

Publix said it has increased purchases on items, including bread, water, batteries and canned goods.

"Our teams are working diligently to keep our stores stocked for our customers. We will continue to make product deliveries as long as it is safe to do so. Depending on delivery schedules, product availability will vary by store, time of day, etc," Herring said.