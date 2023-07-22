Hurricane Don forms in the Atlantic: NHC

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Don formed in the Atlantic Saturday.

Hurricane Don is located about 480 miles south southeast of Cape Race Newfoundland reaching maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Don is moving toward the north at 12 mph and a northeastward turn is expected Saturday night or early Sunday, the NHC said. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts.

Hurricane Don is expected to weaken Saturday night or early Sunday and is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone Sunday night.

So far, there have been four named storms this season.

Will Hurricane Don impact Florida?

Hurricane Don is not expected to impact Florida.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is also tracking Invest 95-L brewing in the southern Atlantic. The tropical wave has a 70% chance of development in the next seven days.

If Invest 95-L does become a storm, it will be named Tropical Storm Emily.