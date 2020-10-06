Hurricane Delta to intensify into Category 3 storm before U.S. landfall

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Hurricane Delta will emerge off the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula after making landfall earlier on Wednesday and head toward the U.S.

The system made landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula near Puerto Morelos as a powerful Category 2 storm.

Maximum sustained winds are at 105 mph, but Delta is expected to regain strength before slamming into the U.S. Gulf Coast by this weekend.

"Delta will come off the Yucatan of Mexico later today, forecast to intensify back to a Cat.3 before landfall in Louisiana Friday afternoon," says FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

High Island, Texas, to the Alabama/Florida border including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne and Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Tulum to Dzilam Mexico

Cozumel

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

High Island Texas to Grand Isle Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Punta Herrero to Tulum Mexico

Dzilam to Progreso Mexico

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

San Luis Pass to west of High Island Texas

East of Grand Isle Louisiana to Bay St. Louis Mississippi, including New Orleans

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

So far, it has been a very active hurricane season, with Delta being the 25th named storm.

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal. For example, NOAA predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

