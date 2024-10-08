Hurricane categories: What do they mean?

The Brief Hurricane categories are ranked on a scale of 1-5. A hurricane’s category is based on its wind speed. Each category is associated with damage that get progressively worse as the number increases.



As Hurricane Milton barrels toward the United States as a Category 4 storm just two weeks after being pummeled by Hurricane Helene, here’s a refresher on what each category means and the level of damage that can be expected from it.

Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale

Hurricanes are ranked on a scale of 1-5. This scale, known as the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale, measures a hurricane’s sustained wind speed, according to the National Weather Service.

Hurricanes that reach a Category 3 or higher are considered major hurricanes with the most potential to cause damage and lead to a significant loss of life, the NWS said.

Category 1

A Category 1 hurricane has sustained winds of 74-95 miles per hour (mph).

Damaged roofs, rooted trees and fallen branches are often associated with this level of hurricane. There can also be extensive damage to power lines and poles which can result in power outages.

Along the coast, a Category 1 hurricane can produce a storm surge from four to five feet. This rise in water level can cause localized erosion and flood low-lying areas.

Hurricane Irene (1999) and Beryl (2024) were Category 1 storms at landfall and caused significant damage, according to the NWS.

Category 2

A Category 2 hurricane has sustained winds of 96-100 mph.

This type of storm is associated with extremely dangerous winds and can cause extensive damage.

"Well-constructed" homes can have major roof and siding damage as well as fallen trees and branches. "Near-total power loss is expected with outages that could last for several days to weeks," the NWS said.

Along the coast, a Category 2 hurricane can produce a storm surge from six to eight feet.

Hurricane Frances (2004) and Sally (2020) were Category 2 storms when they made landfall in Florida and Alabama respectively.

Category 3

A Category 3 storm can have devastating winds of 111-129 mph, according to the NWS.

Even well-built homes can suffer major damage and there is a potential for power and water to be unavailable for several days to weeks.

Along the coast, a Category 3 hurricane can produce a storm surge from nine to 12 feet, which can propagate inland along rivers and creeks. Large waves along the coast can cause severe erosion and devastation of oceanfront properties.

Hurricane Zeta (2020) made landfall as a Category 3 storm, as well as Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Category 4

A Category 4 storm will usually have sustained winds of 130-156 mph. Wind speeds of this magnitude can lead to catastrophic damage, according to the NWS.

Hurricane Irma (2017) and most recently, Hurricane Helene , made landfall as Category 4 storms. Both left behind devastating damage and there was a tremendous loss of life.

Due to the warm water and atmospheric conditions that are needed to support Category 4 storms, the majority occur in September and October.

Satellite image of Category 4 Hurricane Helene making landfall in Florida, USA, with powerful winds and heavy rainfall causing widespread damage. (Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2024)

Category 5

A Category 5 storm will have sustained winds of 157 mph or higher.

A storm of this strength will leave behind catastrophic damage, according to the NWS.

Only four Category 5 hurricanes have ever made landfall in the U.S., and nearly all have occurred during a two-week period that runs from August 17 to September 2.

The names of the hurricanes are the most notorious in weather history and will never be used to identify a cyclone again.

Hurricanes such as Andrew (1992), Camille (1969), Michael (2018) and the Labor Day storm from 1935 all took advantage of prime atmospheric conditions and caused catastrophic damage.

The Source

Information for this article was gathered from FOX Weather, The Associated Press, the Weather Channel and The National Weather Service.