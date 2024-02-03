Hundreds race in 'Run with a Hero' 3K in Lake Mary to benefit local police

People in Lake Mary Saturday morning ran for a good cause. It was the sixth-annual Run with a Hero 3K, an annual fundraiser.

"There were not many people by be, and there were lots of people that stayed with me at the same time," explained 10-year-old runner Niko Schmausser.

This was a family-friendly walk-run event, bringing people together with local first responders and medical heroes to raise money for the Lake Mary HEROES Foundation, which benefits local police. Schmausser ran with his family for law enforcement.

"They can save people and, like, do a hard job," he said.

It was a hard job that Lake Mary HEROES Foundation president Doug Wheeler said had many risks. "This money goes to the officers of the City of Lake Mary that might suffer a catastrophic life event, whether a medical issue for them or their loved ones, a natural disaster - Florida is prone to hurricanes - so if an officer lost their house, their belongings, this foundation can provide short-term financial support to get them back on their feet."

The 3K included activity stations, vendor booths, a DJ, a hands-on emergency vehicle exhibition, and a commemorative race medal for each finisher.

The event was in partnership with the Lake Mary Fire Department and Orlando Health. "Every year it continues to grow. It's a great way for kids and families to be out here and run with their heroes," said Shawn Molsberger, president of Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital.

About 700 people registered for the race, which raised more than $6,000 for the Lake Mary HEROES Foundation.

Lake Mary Mayor David Mealor said it was great to see everyone supporting first responders. "So many different high schools representing with their runners. This is a great moment in time that speaks to the heroes, the men and women of our public safety department, and in Lake Mary we say public safety is a hallmark of our community."