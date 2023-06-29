Hundreds of bags wait for delayed travelers flying to Orlando International Airport

As we head into one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, some are dealing with a luggage nightmare at Orlando International Airport.

On Thursday night, there were hundreds of backs being stored between carousels at United Airlines' baggage claim.

Travelers told FOX 35 News their bags were sent here, but they had to wait when their flights were delayed or canceled.

Airlines like United have been hit with summer storms and staffing problems.

"My reaction is if this is the amount of bags, can you imagine the amount of people that are stuck in Houston and the fact that they have planned these vacations," said Stephanie McDonald, who was picking up her husband's golf clubs, even though she says his Wednesday night flight was canceled, and he now can't get in until Friday.

McDonald says United did end up refunding the flight.

"Two days without our luggage, without a plane, without our hotel," said Nicole Faendrech, who had her flight from Germany canceled. "United didn’t do anything for us. There was a service center, the line was maybe 200 feet long. I stood in the line three hours."

United Airlines sent FOX 35 a statement saying in part, "We’re seeing continued meaningful improvement today after an overnight effort to further repair schedules and match separated crews with aircraft. As the recovery progresses, delays and cancelations will continue to decline as we head into what we expect to be a very busy holiday weekend."