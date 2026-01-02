Hundreds of manatees seek refuge from the cold at Blue Spring State Park

The Brief As the temperatures plunged across Central Florida this week, hundreds of manatees gathered in the warm waters of Blue Spring State Park. According to officials, 697 manatees flocked to the park on New Year’s Day. Manatees may suffer from cold stress or hypothermia if exposed to water temperatures below 68 degrees for an extended period of time.



The cold weather across Central Florida this week brought hundreds of manatees to Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County.

Nearly 700 manatees migrated to the park on New Year’s Day to escape the cold and to enjoy the warm waters of the spring.

"We welcomed 697 manatees in today’s count—a beautiful way to start 2026," the park said in a post on its official Instagram account. "Wishing everyone a peaceful and hopeful year ahead."

Central Florida was hit with a cold blast to close out the year, with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Some areas even had freeze warnings and frost advisories in effect.

Manatees are vulnerable to cold weather. They only have an inch of fat and a very slow metabolism, making it hard for them to stay warm in cold temperatures, according to Florida State Parks.

If exposed to water temperatures below 68 degrees for long periods of time, manatees may suffer from cold stress or hypothermia. Which is why manatees flock to places like Blue Spring State Park, where the water maintains a constant temperature of 72 degrees year-round, according to Florida State Parks.

Hundreds of manatees head to Three Sisters Springs

Blue Spring State Park wasn’t the only gathering place for manatees this week.

Hundreds of manatees were spotted at Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River on New Year’s Eve.

Southwest Florida Water Management District shared video showing the manatees huddled together in the water.

The district said it completed a project to stabilize the shoreline at Three Sister Springs, which helps prevent future erosion and restores the habitat.

Hundreds of manatees gathered at Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River. (Courtesy: Southwest Florida Water Management District)

What are manatees?

Manatees, also known as sea cows, are marine mammals that consume freshwater and saltwater plants.

On average, they can be 8- to 10-feet long and weigh between 800 and 1,200 pounds, according to the Southwest Florida Water Management District. But some manatees can grow up to 14 feet long and weigh up to 3,500 pounds.

Manatees don’t have any natural predators. According to experts, the biggest threats to manatees are habitat loss and injury or death from collisions with watercraft.

When and where can I see manatees?

People can see manatees at places such as Blue Spring State Park and Three Sisters Springs.

In the winter months, as water temperatures drop below 68 degrees, manatees seek out the warmer water at the springs.

The best time to see manatees inside the parks are on cold days from mid-November through early March.