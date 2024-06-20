Human remains of missing Orlando mother found 20 years later: deputies

article

The skeletal remains of an Orange County mother were found by landscapers nearly 20 years after the 22-year-old woman went missing, deputies said.

On December 29, 2023, detectives were called to Taylor Creek Road in Christmas, Florida, after landscapers found human remains.

A forensics reconstructive sketch, along with jewelry found with the remains, was released to the public with the hope that someone would recognize the sketch. The attempt was unsuccessful.

The remains were then sent off to forensic genetic genealogy testing creating a DNA profile matching that of Holly Garcia in March 2024. Garcia was a 22-year-old wife and mother who lived on the east side of Orlando.

Garcia was reportedly never reported missing and detectives also believe she did not die at the scene where her body was found. Garcia was married to Miguel Angel Garcia Rivera, whose whereabouts are unknown.

Detectives are trying to locate Miguel Garcia and his family. Anyone who knew Holly is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477.