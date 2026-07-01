Huge construction convention leaves Orlando for Las Vegas. What we know.

The Brief The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) is moving its annual International Builders' Show from Orlando to Las Vegas. The massive convention has been held in Orlando for several years. The new contract takes the show to Vegas through at least 2039 – 13 years. Convention organizers said it moved the convention because it needs more exhibit space, hotel room blocks, and easier transportation options to and from the convention center. Visit Orlando says it is looking closely at the factors of infrastructure, transportation and mobility for the future.



Orlando has lost a massive convention to Las Vegas.

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) has held its yearly International Builders' Show and Kitchen & Bath Industry Show in Florida at the Orange County Convention Center for years.

Not anymore. Organizers have signed a new contract with Las Vegas, agreeing to hold its convention in Sin City for the next 13 years – through at least 2039, officials confirmed.

How come?

What they're saying:

NAHB's Chief Revenue Officer Geoff Cassidy told FOX 35 in a statement that its convention has continued to grow, and it needed more space, more hotel rooms, and easier transportation options between those hotels and the venue.

"Orlando has been a fantastic host for the show for many years, and we are grateful for their hospitality. The significant growth of the International Builders Show (IBS) and the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) over the years however necessitated a change in venues moving forward. The leadership of the National Association of Home Builders, the National Kitchen & Bath Association (which owns KBIS) and Emerald Expositions (who manages KBIS) decided several years ago to make the difficult decision to leave Orlando and make Las Vegas the shows’ permanent home beginning in 2027. The decision was made primarily due to the logistical needs including the requirement for additional exhibit space and hotel room blocks, as well as the ease of transportation options," he said in a statement.

Here's why that matters

Local perspective:

Orlando is a massive tourist destination. When people visit for work, vacation, or a convention, there is money spent on hotels, restaurants, transportation, and entertainment activities throughout the area – funds that support and benefit the local economy.

In Orange County, there is a 6% tax – Tourist Development Tax – collected on hotel stays and short-term rentals (less than six months), which brings in millions of dollars each month.

Orange County Tourist Development Tax:

April 2026: $37 million

March 2026: $42 million

February 2026: $38 million

January 2026: $35 million

NAHB's International Builders' Show and Kitchen & Bath Industry reportedly draws more than 100,000 people to Orlando and Orange County over a span of three days.

Orange County Convention Center statement

What they're saying:

"The Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) was honored to host Design & Construction Week (DCW) for many years. However, DCW which is the parent event that includes the International Builders Show and Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, presents unique transportation challenges for the district. Because this event is a combination of several major industry events operating simultaneously, it creates attendance levels that rank among the largest hosted at any convention center. Additionally, the event utilizes an entire OCCC parking lot for the construction and demonstration of showcase homes. Known as one of the event’s signature attractions, this significantly reduces the amount of available parking inventory at the Center. During peak arrival and departure periods, tens of thousands of attendees may be entering or leaving the campus within relatively compressed two-hour windows. However, volume challenges such as this are not unique to the Orange County Convention Center and are something that every convention center contends with as they relate to events of this size."

Visit Orlando: Orlando wins 75% of conventions it bids for

What's next:

Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando, said Orlando wins roughly 75% of the conventions it competes with other cities for.

"We are very competitive and never want to lose any business, which is why we have been looking closely at the factors of infrastructure, transportation and mobility for the future of our destination," President and CEO of Visit Orlando, Casandra Matej said. "These are areas of opportunity also reflected in our Destination Tourism Master Plan, which has been developed with community leaders over the past two years to help guide the future of the destination."



When Orlando does not win a convention bid, the top reason is capacity, while transportation and infrastructure is in the top 5, she said.

Visitors: Traffic is tough around

People in town this week for a different event told FOX 35 that getting around the convention center has not been easy.

"It’s been a little hectic," said visitor Jann Yogman. "A lot of traffic coming. The first day we got in an Uber, and they said it’s going to take 40 minutes to get there."

Another visitor, Sonya Yates, faced a similar delay just trying to travel a few blocks down the road.

"We were only staying 10 minutes up the street, and it took us nearly an hour to get here," Yates said.