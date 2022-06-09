How to watch the Jan. 6 Committee hearings: Livestream

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold its first public hearing at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, which you can watch on FOX 35 News, in the FOX 35 News app, and on our website, www.FOX35Orlando.com.

The committee plans to "present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, and provide the American people an initial summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power," according to the congressional committee's website.

HOW TO WATCH:

FOX 35 News will carry the committee hearing live on-air at 8 p.m. (FOX 35 News at 10 p.m. and FOX 35 NewsEdge @ 11 p.m. will air as normally scheduled)

A livestream of the hearing will be available at the top of this story, and in the FOX 35 News app ( download here ; it's free)

FOX 35 PROGRAMMING CHANGES

MasterChef Junior will air on FOX 35 Plus at 8 p.m., followed by Don’t Forget The Lyrics at 9 p.m. Both shows will then re-air on FOX 35 following FOX 35 NewsEdge @ 11 p.m.