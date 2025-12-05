Man forced his way into hotel room, tried to sexually assault worker in Cocoa Beach, police say

The Brief A man tried to sexually assault a hotel worker in Cocoa Beach after forcing his way into a room while she was cleaning it, police said. The suspect, Andreous Moon Jr., 31, of Merritt Island, forced himself into a room at the Beachside Hotel & Suites on Thursday, according to investigators. The hotel worker was able to fight him off, police said. Moon was found at a local adult establishment on Friday and taken into custody.



A Merritt Island man who tried to sexually assault a hotel employee in Cocoa Beach was arrested Friday, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded to the Beachside Hotel & Suites on Thursday after receiving a report about a burglary and battery.

Andreous Moon Jr., 31, allegedly forced his way into a hotel room while a worker was inside cleaning it. While inside the room, Moon closed the door and physically attacked the woman, according to police. He then pulled down his pants and attempted to force her to "perform sexual acts," the police department said in a news release.

The woman fought him and got help, police said. Moon fled the scene.

After interviewing the woman, investigators discovered that the suspect’s description matched someone who had been previously reported for suspicious behavior at other businesses in the area.

On Friday, Moon was found at a local adult establishment at 12:23 a.m. and taken into custody. He has been charged with burglary with battery, attempted sexual battery and false imprisonment.

Moon was transported to the Brevard County Jail. He is being held without bond.

What's next:

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that can help investigators with the case is asked to contact the Cocoa Beach Police Department at 321-868-3251.