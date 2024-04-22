How to save money on gas as prices rise in Florida

Gas prices in Florida are on the rise again.

A new report from AAA says the current state average has reached a new 2024 high of $3.64 a gallon. Despite the increase, it's a 21-cent decrease from last year's high.

The new state average comes after gas prices in the Sunshine State rose 13 cents early last week, followed by a 6-cent decline over the weekend.

Fluctuating prices at the pump can be attributed to instability in the oil market, according to AAA.

"Oil prices have been reacting to rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, and OPEC's decision to extend production cuts, in effort to crimp global fuel supplies," spokesperson Mark Jenkins said, adding that about half the price of gas is influenced by the price of oil. "Higher oil prices contribute to higher gasoline production costs."

How to save on gas

Here are some tips on how to save money on gas, according to AAA:

Combine errands to limit driving time

Shop around for the best gas prices in your area

Pay with cash

Remove excess weight in your vehicle (every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2%)

Drive conservatively (aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy)

Where to find the cheapest gas in Orlando, Florida

