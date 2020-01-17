How much creme do you like in your Oreos? Your opinion could win you $100,000

article

Every Oreo lover has their own way to eat them -- as well as their own idea of the perfect creme to cookie ratio.

Now, Oreo wants to write you a check for $100,000 just for giving them your opinion.

To celebrate the return of the monstrous Most Stuf Oreos on Jan. 20, Oreo wants to know how much filling is your favorite.

Do you like Thins, Original, or Double Stuf? Maybe Mega Stuf or the Most Stuf is your jam. No matter how you like your Oreos, you can enter to win by visiting www.whatsyourstuf.com. That's where you'll find an animation of an Oreo cookie that you simply drag to show your favorite amount of creme.

After you've got your perfect Oreo, fill out the form and you'll be entered for a chance to win $100,000. Participants can enter once per day.

You could also score one of their instant-win prizes like an OREO-branded smart speaker or a $50 gift card.

The contest runs through March 15.

