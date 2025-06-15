How many people attended 'No Kings' protests in Orlando, Central Florida?

Thousands of people are estimated to have attended "No Kings" protests in Orlando and Central Florida on Saturday, while millions were estimated to have attended protests across the United States, according to local and national organizers.

Some 200,000 people were expected to attend the U.S. Army's 250th birthday celebration and military parade in Washington D.C., according to the U.S. Secret Service, which coincided with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday and Flag Day. Official numbers have not yet been released, so it's not known how many people are estimated to have attended the parade.

Videos and photos showed crowds of people gathered in downtown Orlando, Casselberry, and Cocoa – a few of 2,000 expected protests nationwide – holding signs, waiving flags, and chanting various messages. In Washington D.C., tanks rolled down streets as troops of U.S. Army service men and women passed by President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and other members of the Trump Administration. Crowds gathered in Washington D.C. to watch the parade.

Watch our live-streaming coverage of the "No Kings" demonstrations in Florida and across the U.S. below.

By the numbers:

U.S. Army's 250th Parade

6,600 troops

128 vehicles

50+ aircraft

200,000+ expected to attend

"What a GREAT Parade. THANK YOU, ARMY!" Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, Saturday night.

‘No Kings’ Protests in Orlando, Central Florida

These numbers are from the organizers of Orlando Fifty-Fifty-One, citing local organizers. FOX 35 cannot independently confirm these numbers.

Orlando: ~11,000 throughout the day

Cocoa: ~3,500

Seminole County: ~1,800

Ocala: ~1,200

Palm Bay: ~1,000-1,800

Any arrests?

FOX 35 reached out to several law enforcement agencies on Saturday and Sunday to check on arrests tied to the "No Kings" demonstrations. Not all agencies immediately got back to us. Responses received are shared below.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office: No arrests made

Lakeland Police: No arrests made

Ocala Police: 3 people arrested

Orlando Police: Unclear

Palm Bay Police: No arrests made

Seminole County Sheriff's Office: No arrests made

Volusia County Sheriff's Office: Unclear if any arrests were made. "We saw big crowds, but no significant law enforcement issues reported," Sheriff Chitwood wrote in a Facebook post.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: