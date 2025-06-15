How many people attended 'No Kings' protests in Orlando, Central Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands of people are estimated to have attended "No Kings" protests in Orlando and Central Florida on Saturday, while millions were estimated to have attended protests across the United States, according to local and national organizers.
Some 200,000 people were expected to attend the U.S. Army's 250th birthday celebration and military parade in Washington D.C., according to the U.S. Secret Service, which coincided with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday and Flag Day. Official numbers have not yet been released, so it's not known how many people are estimated to have attended the parade.
Videos and photos showed crowds of people gathered in downtown Orlando, Casselberry, and Cocoa – a few of 2,000 expected protests nationwide – holding signs, waiving flags, and chanting various messages. In Washington D.C., tanks rolled down streets as troops of U.S. Army service men and women passed by President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and other members of the Trump Administration. Crowds gathered in Washington D.C. to watch the parade.
By the numbers:
U.S. Army's 250th Parade
- 6,600 troops
- 128 vehicles
- 50+ aircraft
- 200,000+ expected to attend
"What a GREAT Parade. THANK YOU, ARMY!" Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, Saturday night.
‘No Kings’ Protests in Orlando, Central Florida
These numbers are from the organizers of Orlando Fifty-Fifty-One, citing local organizers. FOX 35 cannot independently confirm these numbers.
- Orlando: ~11,000 throughout the day
- Cocoa: ~3,500
- Seminole County: ~1,800
- Ocala: ~1,200
- Palm Bay: ~1,000-1,800
Any arrests?
FOX 35 reached out to several law enforcement agencies on Saturday and Sunday to check on arrests tied to the "No Kings" demonstrations. Not all agencies immediately got back to us. Responses received are shared below.
- Flagler County Sheriff's Office: No arrests made
- Lakeland Police: No arrests made
- Ocala Police: 3 people arrested
- Orlando Police: Unclear
- Palm Bay Police: No arrests made
- Seminole County Sheriff's Office: No arrests made
- Volusia County Sheriff's Office: Unclear if any arrests were made. "We saw big crowds, but no significant law enforcement issues reported," Sheriff Chitwood wrote in a Facebook post.
The Source: FOX 35 reached out to several law enforcement agencies in Orlando and Central Florida on Saturday and Sunday, following "No Kings" protests held on June 14. Additional info on crowd sizes from local organizers with Orlando/Central Florida "No Kings" demonstrations.