Three arrested in Ocala amid nationwide protests, police say

By
Published  June 14, 2025 8:58pm EDT
Ocala
The Brief

    • Three were taken into custody in Ocala on Sunday, according to police. 
    • Two are accused of pushing protesters, according to police.
    • It is unclear what led to the altercations. 

OCALA, Fla. - Three people were taken into custody on Saturday in Ocala amid No Kings Protests nationwide, according to the Ocala Police Department.

The three arrested were 60-year-old Stephen Libardoni, 47-year-old Michael Loren and 35-year-old Alexandra Krolman, according to police.

Stephen Libardoni (Credit: Marion County Jail)

Officials said Libardoni arrested on battery charges after officers said they witnessed him push a protestor.

Michael Loren (Credit: Marion County Jail)

Loren also faces several charges after police said they witnessed him push a protestor.

Alexandra Kolman (Credit: Marion County Jail)

Krolman is accused of hitting a protester with a cardboard sign, police said. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

