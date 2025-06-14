Three arrested in Ocala amid nationwide protests, police say
OCALA, Fla. - Three people were taken into custody on Saturday in Ocala amid No Kings Protests nationwide, according to the Ocala Police Department.
The three arrested were 60-year-old Stephen Libardoni, 47-year-old Michael Loren and 35-year-old Alexandra Krolman, according to police.
Stephen Libardoni (Credit: Marion County Jail)
Officials said Libardoni arrested on battery charges after officers said they witnessed him push a protestor.
Michael Loren (Credit: Marion County Jail)
Loren also faces several charges after police said they witnessed him push a protestor.
Alexandra Kolman (Credit: Marion County Jail)
Krolman is accused of hitting a protester with a cardboard sign, police said.
The investigation remains ongoing.