Three arrested in Ocala amid nationwide protests, police say

The Brief Three were taken into custody in Ocala on Sunday, according to police. Two are accused of pushing protesters, according to police. It is unclear what led to the altercations.



Three people were taken into custody on Saturday in Ocala amid No Kings Protests nationwide, according to the Ocala Police Department.

The three arrested were 60-year-old Stephen Libardoni, 47-year-old Michael Loren and 35-year-old Alexandra Krolman, according to police.

Stephen Libardoni (Credit: Marion County Jail)

Officials said Libardoni arrested on battery charges after officers said they witnessed him push a protestor.

Michael Loren (Credit: Marion County Jail)

Loren also faces several charges after police said they witnessed him push a protestor.

Alexandra Kolman (Credit: Marion County Jail)

Krolman is accused of hitting a protester with a cardboard sign, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.