How long can you keep food in refrigerator after power outage? Here's when to throw it out
Power has been restored to millions in the days after Hurricane Milton, though more than a million are still waiting for their power to be restored across the state. No power means the refrigerator and freezer can only stay cold for so long.
How long can you safely keep food in the refrigerator or freezer – and when do you need to throw it out?
USDA: Four hours max in the refrigerator
According to the USDA, food can be kept safely cold in the refrigerator for up to four hours during a power outage.
- Keep the door closed as much as possible
- Throw away perishable food (meat, chicken, fish, eggs, leftovers) after four hours without power
- Never taste food to determine whether it's safe. Evaluate each item individually.
Check out the embedded USDA food safety chart below.
How long can you keep food in the freezer after a power outage?
Between 24 and 48 hours, according to the USDA.
A full freezer should keep food at a safe temperature for up to 48 hours. A half-full freezer should keep food at a safe temperature for up to 24 hours, assuming the door is kept closed.
Food can be refrozen if it still contains ice crystals. However, it may not taste as good. Like food in the refrigerator, never use taste as a way to determine whether food is safe to eat.
Use the same chart above.
Source: CDC
Signs and symptoms of food poisoning
No one wants food poisoning, but it can happen if you eat contaminated food. Millions of Americans are affected by food poisoning each year, according to the USDA and CDC.
Food poisoning can be caused by:
- Bacteria and viruses. This is the most common cause of food poisoning.
- Parasites
- Molds, toxins, and contaminants
- Allergens
- Upset stomach
- Stomach cramps
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Fever
- Dehydration
Visit foodsafety.gov or cdc.gov for additional information on food safety and food poisoning risks.
