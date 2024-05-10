One is dead following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Houston around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to Houston police, officers were en route to a call when they noticed a grey Hyundai Sonata that had crashed into another vehicle traveling at high speed down the 1200 block of Richmond Avenue in the Galleria area. The officers unsuccessfully attempted to stop the vehicle starting a pursuit.

The vehicle crashed into another vehicle after turning on Kirkwood Road but continued to flee.

Turning on Westheimer Road, the suspects attempted to avoid a METRO bus but crashed into three other vehicles. This crash disabled the suspect's vehicle.

Following the chase that ended in the 10600 block of Westheimer Road, four suspects then exited the car and fled on foot. Officers were able to detain two of the suspects who fled on foot. Two suspects are still on the run.

Back at the suspect's car, they located another suspect in the car unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The two suspects detained were transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. None of the occupants of the five vehicles that were hit were injured.

All of the suspects in this fatal high-speed chase were between the ages of 12 and 13.

The vehicle was reported stolen.

There is currently no word on if these young suspects will face charges. We will update this story as that information becomes available.