Hot, distressed Florida dog left alone in car in 90-degree heat

A Florida pup was rescued after being left in a hot car in 90-degree weather.

Body cam video from the Bradenton Police Department shows an officer standing near a car as a dog whimpers from behind the windows. The officer, Sgt. Bordin first checks to see if any doors are open before pulling out a tool.

Sgt. Bordin then breaks the front passenger window, kindly asking the sweet pup to move away from the window.

As the officer approaches the car, the dog can be seen standing on the middle console, patiently awaiting his rescue. Other responding officers at the scene provided the dog with water as she seemed to be quite thirsty.

The department said the pup is now with animal services while the investigation continues.