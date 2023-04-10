Polk County man shoots, kills stepson before turning gun on himself following hostage situation

A suspect and his 19-year-old stepson are dead following a hostage situation early Monday morning in Lake Wales.

According to Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez, a woman called 911 shortly after 4 a.m. asking for help removing children from the home due to a domestic disturbance.

Velasquez said when police arrived, a child ran out of the home and said the suspect, 40-year-old Antonio Oliver, was inside and they thought they heard a gun being cocked.

Law enforcement outside fatal hostage scene in Polk County.

Velasquez stated that officers immediately began trying to make contact with the suspect through a PA system and asked him to cooperate.

However, Oliver told police not to shoot into the home because he was using children as a shield.

Lake Wales police officers outside fatal hostage scene.

Around 7 a.m. police say they heard a gunshot and SWAT team members ran into the home. Upon making entry, law enforcement officers said they found Oliver dead just inside the front door.

The body of the suspect’s 19-year-old stepson was found in a back bedroom. It is unclear when the teen was shot.

Crime Scene Investigators van at scene of fatal hostage situation.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, the suspect has mild criminal history and there is some prior domestic violence between the suspect and an adult woman.

Judd added that deputies located several firearms inside the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.