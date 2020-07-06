Hospitals prepare for potential COVID-19 surge following holiday weekend

article

Health experts are concerned about another wave of COVID-19 cases following the Fourth of July weekend, and hospitals are preparing for it.

A new testing site opened at Osceola Heritage Park on Monday as it's expected that more people will come to get a COVID-19 test following the Fourth of July weekend.

"As cases increase in our community, more people are aware of the fact that COVID isn't going anywhere any time soon," said Jeremy Thomas Lanier, with the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County.

Health experts believe the state could see another surge in cases following the holiday weekend.

"The Fourth of July is going to end up being like Memorial Day where we see a spike in cases 10-14 days later," said Seminole County Medical Director Dr. Todd Husty.

Dr. Husty said he's been in contact with local hospital leaders.

He says one hospital in Seminole County is now using the Progressive Care Unit for COVID-19 patients to keep them separated from other patients.

Dr. Husty says tents are ready to be put back up, too.

He also says hospitals are getting extra staff ready should they have an influx of COVID-19 patients.

"I think all the hospitals have a contingency to do that again if needs be, which, unfortunately, I think they're going to have to do it," Dr. Husty said.

The president of UF Health said in a press conference on Monday that hospitals are getting more active and are ready for another wave.

"We have triggers that we can turn," said the President UF Health Dave Nelson. "The governor turned one before, which helped us decompress, which is elective surgeries, but we can continue to evaluate."

Orlando Health says it has adequate bed capacity and personal protective equipment right now.

The hospital system said in a statement:

"Orlando Health is committed to and capable of caring for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 diagnosed patients. As a large healthcare system with 13 hospitals and emergency rooms, and the area’s only Level One Trauma Center, we are accustomed to managing a diverse population of patients with multiple levels of acuity. Our original COVID-19 safety practices remain in operation, including the use of virtual visits, hospital visitation restrictions and virus testing for patients undergoing medical procedures or women in labor. Orlando Health is maintaining adequate bed capacity and PPE across our network as we continue to schedule and safely perform necessary medical procedures."