Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue returning to Walt Disney World

A musical dinner show is getting ready to return to Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney says reservations are now open for Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, the iconic show that premiered in 1974.

"The Pioneer Hall Players and cast members will be welcoming back guests to this frontier-style family fun dining experience in Pioneer Hall at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground," Disney posted on its park blog site.

Disney says the show will return with a new audio and lighting system and a few updates to its script and scenery. "We had the unique opportunity to really look at this show and take it to the next level for everyone involved," said David Moore, stage manager.

Guests can book reservations via DisneyWorld.com and the My Disney Experience app for showtimes beginning June 23.







