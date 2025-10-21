2 hospitalized after 5-vehicle crash in Holly Hill, police say

A vehicle ended up on its roof in front of someone's home on Tuesday in Holly Hill after a multi-vehicle crash, police said.

Authorities said a total of five vehicles were involved in the crash, one person was trapped and had to be extricated, and that two people were taken to the hospital.

What we know:

The crash happened Tuesday in an area near the intersection of North Nova Road and 8th Street.

When crews with the Holly Hill and Daytona Beach fire departments arrived at the scene, they found multiple vehicles with damage.

Authorities said one of the vehicles involved had rolled onto its roof and landed upside-down in someone's yard. One person was trapped inside the vehicle, but firefighters were able to help and safely remove that person.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The extent of the injuries for the two people transported to the hospital also was not immediately known.