Holly Hill announces hiring of new police chief with appointment of Byron Williams
HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Holly Hill has appointed Byron Williams as its new police chief. Williams accepted the position after the previous chief resigned in March.
At the time of the former chief's resignation, a captain and a sergeant were also on leave, prompting Volusia County sheriff's deputies to temporarily take over patrolling duties in the city.
With Williams' appointment, those patrol responsibilities have now been returned to Holly Hill police. Williams is set to start his new role on July 15.