Holly Hill announces hiring of new police chief with appointment of Byron Williams

Published  June 11, 2024 10:04pm EDT
Volusia County
Holly Hill police chief resigns following allegation

Jeffrey Miller, the police chief in Holly Hill, resigned Thursday following an allegation of "inappropriate incidents" involving a police sergeant, according to an email sent to employees by the city manager. The allegation, which details about was not immediately released, surfaced a few weeks ago, officials said.

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Holly Hill has appointed Byron Williams as its new police chief. Williams accepted the position after the previous chief resigned in March.

At the time of the former chief's resignation, a captain and a sergeant were also on leave, prompting Volusia County sheriff's deputies to temporarily take over patrolling duties in the city.

With Williams' appointment, those patrol responsibilities have now been returned to Holly Hill police. Williams is set to start his new role on July 15.