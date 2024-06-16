Tampa teen dead after killing parents, injuring deputy in shootout: HCSO

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured in a deadly shooting Saturday night after responding to a 911 call in Tampa, according to officials.

Deputies say a woman, later identified as 48-year-old Rebecca Ann Themelis, called to report that her husband, 51-year-old Christos Byron Themelis, had just been shot. According to authorities, several more shots were fired while she was still on the phone with the HCSO dispatch center.

Deputies say when they arrived to the 14000 block of Cactus Wren Place just after 11 p.m., the suspect, 19-year-old Christos Alexander Themelis, Jr., and Rebecca Themelis were outside the home.

Christos Themelis Jr. shot his mother and began shooting towards deputies, according to HCSO.

Officials say five deputies exchanged gun fire with Christos Themelis Jr. and during the exchange one deputy was shot in the leg.

Christos Themelis Jr. retreated to the home and barricaded himself inside, according to the sheriff's office. HCSO's SWAT Team, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team, and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to help.

"The monster we encountered this evening is responsible for not only injuring our deputy but also killing his own mother and father," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our deputies responded to a chaotic scene and immediately put themselves in harm's way to protect our community. Without our deputy's quick and skillful response, an entire neighborhood would have been in danger."

According to deputies, when specialty units went inside the home they discovered that Christos Themelis Jr. had died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office says the five deputies involved in this incident were:

Deputy Shane McGough, 26, two years of service

Deputy Brandon Schade, 26, one year of service

Deputy Richard Ziegler, 33, nine years of service

Deputy Bjar Atkins, 38, 13 years of service

Deputy Ciara Moncada, 34, two years of service

None of the deputies had prior incidents using deadly force, according to authorities.

Surgeons removed the bullet from Deputy McGough's leg on Sunday morning and a rod was also inserted, according to the sheriff's office. Officials say the surgeons deemed the procedure successful.

Chronister says McGough is in good spirits and with his family.

"Please keep him and all of the deputies involved with the shooting overnight in your thoughts and prayers," shared Chronister.

In accordance with HCSO policy, officials say the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

