Florida AMBER Alert issued after SUV stolen with 1-year-old child inside in Valrico

article

A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl who was inside an SUV that was stolen from a Valrico neighborhood.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said 1-year-old Tinnley Sage West was inside a 2018 silver Volkswagen Tiguan SUV that was stolen just before 3 p.m. from the 26700 block of Green Valley Street.

The vehicle has Florida tag WBR587.

The little girl was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a white rainbow on it, tan pants with rainbows, and one sandal.

They also shared a video showing man walking down the street, possibly a person of interest in the case.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.