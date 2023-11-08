Hillsborough court bailiff arrested after fight in Wesley Chapel: HCSO

article

A Hillsborough County court bailiff was arrested in Pasco County after getting into a fight on Tuesday, officials said.

Deputy James Linen, 51, was walking along the 1500 block of Tallulah Terrace in Wesley Chapel when he got into a verbal altercation with another person, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

That's when things escalated into a physical fight, authorities said. The other person sustained several non-life-threatening injuries.

Linen was arrested by the Pasco Sheriff's Office early Wednesday morning, and he is now facing one count of aggravated battery. HCSO said he has worked with the sheriff's office since August 2005 and has been a bailiff in the court operations division.

Linen was suspended without pay by HCSO while they await results of the criminal and administrative investigation.