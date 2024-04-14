'How did I get hit?': Hillsborough County deputy shot by suspect who was being tased

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured on Sunday morning after a suspect shot at deputies several times, according to officials.

The sheriff's office says they're investigating the incident that happened while deputies were patrolling the Beacon Meadows Park area just before 10 a.m.

According to authorities, deputies had a suspect trespassed from the park on Saturday. Deputies say they asked him to leave for over 20 minutes and tried to de-escalate the situation.

In body camera footage, the suspect, later identified as Anthony Carpenter, 32, can be heard saying, "I'm in fear for my life."

According to law enforcement, Carpenter refused to comply with their commands. Deputies can be heard asking the suspect to keep his hands out of his pockets multiple times. Eventually, deputies deployed their tasers after Carpenter continued to ignore commands.

While Carpenter was on the ground, he shot at deputies three times, according to HCSO.

Deputy Kerr Craige was hit but not critically injured, according to authorities.

The deputy who was shot can be heard asking, "How did I get hit?"

Carpenter, who is homeless, was taken to the hospital after the incident after complaints of pain from the tasing. Once released, he will be booked in jail.

According to State Attorney Suzy Lopez, he will be charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm. Those charges carry a mandatory life sentence. He will also be charged with armed trespassing.

Lopez called the incident a Sunday morning miracle that Craige survived the shooting.

"We take these charges very seriously, and we are absolutely thrilled, I can say, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and the State Attorney's Office that we are under different circumstances this morning."

Deputy Craige, who has worked for HCSO for seven years, was discharged from the hospital later that same day.

