Hillsborough community says farewell to corporal killed in line of duty

A Hillsborough County deputy who was killed in the line of duty -- and one shift away from retirement -- will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Law enforcement from across the state is expected to attend Corporal Brian LaVigne’s funeral. He was a 31-year veteran on the force who passed away from his injuries on the night of Jan. 11.

Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of LaVigne. At dawn, a procession carried the corporal to Idlewild Baptist Church where fellow law enforcement officers, friends, family, and members of the community he served will say their final farewells to LaVigne.

A procession began shortly after 7 a.m. heading to Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz for Corporal Brian LaVigne's funeral services.

Following his death, Sheriff Chad Chronister described Corporal LaVigne as a family man who served the community -- not only be answering calls for help but also by training and mentoring young troops coming into the agency -- including his own daughter, who is a Hillsborough County deputy.

"This corporal had such a profound impact in his 30-year career," Chronister explained. "He was a field training officer and had such animpact on so many employees."

His daughter, Deputy Caitlin LaVigne, said she grew up watching her father serve and wanted to follow in his footsteps.

"I wanted to do what he did for people," she described. "I wanted to make people feel like he made them feel. It’s just – there’s no word to describe how much of a good influence he was on people."

Master Corporal LaVigne was 54 years old and joined the agency in 1990. He’s survived by his wife and two adult children.

Corporal LaVigne’s funeral is open to the public for those who wish to pay their respects in person. Services start at 10 a.m.

