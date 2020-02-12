High school teacher brings prop gun to campus

It was a scary few moments at New Smyrna Beach High School when a student reported seeing what looked like the stock of a gun sticking out of a teacher's bag. It turned out to be fake.

The principal put out a notice to parents, saying, “A fake rifle was confiscated from a teacher this morning by our school resource deputy, assistant principal, and principal, after a report from a student who saw what looked like the stock of a rifle being carried in a bag by a teacher. This fake rifle was previously used by this teacher as a prop for a club for students interested in a military career.”

Nevertheless, Volusia County sheriff's deputies say they quickly responded, along with school personnel, when the student reported seeing the fake gun. School officials say they're investigating the situation. Student Bradly Chastain said he understand the response.

“You can get in trouble for carrying even a brush in your pocket because people see it sticking out and think it's a gun,” Chastain said.

Parent Will Longacre said he was all right with the teacher having the prop gun. “I don't know what the prop was for but I have nothing against it.”

Schools officials say the campus was never locked down. They say the teacher is on paid leave while they investigate.