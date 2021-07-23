‘He’s smiling:’ Teenage Flagler Beach lifeguard injured in ‘freak accident’

article

A 17-year-old is being treated at an Orlando hospital after what is being described as a "freak accident" Monday in Flagler Beach.

Family friend Beth Boyles said Caleb Struble, who was training to become a lifeguard, was doing drills by the pier when he dove into the water not realizing there was a shallow sandbar.

"He was knocked unconscious, unable to move his hands and legs," she said.

She said fellow lifeguards rushed to help him. He was flown to Halifax Health before being transferred to Orlando Regional Medical Center in Orlando Thursday.

"Doesn’t have the movement in his hands and legs, but he is responding to some touch so we’re very positive and hopeful about that," Boyles said.

She said the soon-to-be senior at Matanzas High School already has his goals planned out.

"Hardworking, super smart, he will graduate as a senior with his AA degree. He wants to go to FSU. They were just touring that a couple of weeks ago," she said.

A GoFundMe has been created to support the family. They are asking for continued prayers and cards to be sent to:



Flagler Strong

P.O. Box 252, Flagler Beach, Florida 32136

Advertisement

Flagler Strong is also collecting donations on behalf of Caleb and his family.