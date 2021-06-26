'He’s a hero': Community fundraiser to be held for Daytona Beach officer

The Daytona Beach community has been coming together to show support for Officer Jason Raynor. Community fundraisers will be held this weekend to support him and his family.

On Sunday, a community fundraiser will be held to support Officer Jason Raynor. Kelsie Owens and Bill Kamer worked to organizer the fundraiser that will be held at Bayberry Lakes Community Clubhouse on Sunday from 11-2 pm. It's located at, 120 Elderberry Lane, Daytona Beach.

"He’s a hero and we need to take care of our heroes," said Bill Kamer.

Owens' father and stepmother have served for the Daytona Beach Police Department.

"That could have been my father, that could have been my stepmother, that could be anyone I know," said Owens." Unfortunately, it happened to Officer Raynor. It’s gut-wrenching, honestly."

The man accused of shooting Officer Raynor in the head, Othal Wallace, was arrested Saturday morning. Police used Officer Raynor's handcuffs when they took him into custody.

RELATED: Suspect accused of shooting police officer found hiding in treehouse

"It made it more special to show that we’re not going to give up and we’re going to find you and guess what our heroes cuffs are on you and we got his back that’s what it means," said Kamer.

Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry says now that Wallace has been arrested, they can focus on the officers' recovery.

"Our attention can turn to Officer Raynor and Jason’s full recovery our prayers, our thoughts, everything simply turns to him, which is where we wanted our energy in the first place after he committed this horrific crime," said Henry.

Stay tuned to FOX 35 Orlando as more details are released in this case.