Heroic firefighter pulls Deputy from fiery patrol car after Sanford crash

An Orlando firefighter nearly saved the life of a Seminole County Sheriff's Deputy whose car burst into flames during a crash Saturday.

Lieutenant Ben Wootson was driving with his son when he saw a crash happen involving a Seminole County Deputy. The firefighter reportedly saw the car was on fire at S. Orange Avenue and Wayside Drive on Saturday and pulled the deputy out of the burning vehicle, according to a Facebook post.

The post said the deputy's car was engulfed in flames within 20 seconds of him being pulled out.

The deputy was taken to Central Florida Regional where he is listed in stable condition.

S. Orange Avenue was blocked for the investigation.

The cause of the crash is unknown.